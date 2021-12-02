Watch
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Marco Ugarte/AP
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border. The Biden administration struck agreement with Mexico to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next week that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, U.S. officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, file)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 02, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico to next week reinstate a Trump-era border policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Revival of the "Remain in Mexico" policy comes under a court order even as the administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny.

President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect.

It will go into effect in San Diego and three Texas border cities.

