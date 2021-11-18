Vials labeled 'Smallpox' found in Pennsylvania lab freezer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal health authorities have confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a Pennsylvania facility that conducts vaccine research.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer.

The worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask at the time, according to a CDC statement obtained by The Associated Press and CNN.

An official said the vials' contents “appear intact" and there was no indication anyone was exposed to the contents.

The CDC says it’s investigating the matter with its administration partners and law enforcement officials.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared smallpox eradicated in 1980 after a global vaccination effort that was launched in 1967. The last known natural case of the acute contagious disease was in Somalia in 1977, according to the WHO.

The WHO calls smallpox “one of the most devastating diseases known to humanity,” having caused millions of deaths before it was eradicated. It’s believed to have existed for at least 3,000 years.

Samples of smallpox still exist, but the WHO has designated only two sites for smallpox storage. One is at the CDC in Atlanta, and another is in Russia.