Walmart drops $35 order minimum for express delivery

Walmart.
Walmart is getting a face-lift. On Wednesday, the retail giant unveiled a reimagined store design that will be in 200 Supercenters by the end of the fiscal year.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 01, 2021
Walmart announced that they are dropping the $35 order minimum for express delivery.

The retail giant said the change went into effect Monday.

"Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers," Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product, said in a news release. "

Ward added that they were removing the minimum charge because customers complained about needing items quickly, but it didn't meet the minimum.

Ward said they are removing it to make it "even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it."

Walmart said express delivery is available in nearly 3,000 stores, reaching almost 70% of the United States population.

