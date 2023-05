New light pole banners are up in Lompoc, celebrating the city’s 135th birthday.

The banners have been placed throughout Old Town Lompoc.

The logos on the banners were designed by two student artists, Makaylah June and Alyssa Lazos.

They were put up by the city’s electric division.

The banners also celebrate Lompoc Electric’s centennial.

More information on the City of Lompoc's 135th birthday celebration can be found here.