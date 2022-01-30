North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors.

Japan and South Korea say the missile was launched on a high trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbors.

North Korea's seventh missile test this month indicates its intent to pressure the U.S. as nuclear talks remain stalled and its economy broken by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions.

South Korea's president said the test brought North Korea to the brink of breaking its 2018 self-imposed moratorium on the testing of nuclear devices and longer-range missiles.

The U.S. says it is considering further options.