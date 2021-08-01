Olympic Basketball Day 9: Spain's women still unbeaten

GAME STATS

Spain finished women's basketball group play unbeaten Sunday, taking down Canada 76-66.

Canadian Kia Nurse put together a strong performance, leading her team with 14 points on the night. Still, her solid showing was not enough to propel the Canadians past Spain.

Spain had its offense firing on all cylinders Friday night, making 59 percent of its shots while shutting down Canada's second-chance opportunities on the other end of the floor. The Spaniards logged 34 total rebounds against Canada, and a whopping 33 of them came in the defensive end.

Chicago Sky center Astou Ndour led Spain with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds).

With the win, Spain remained unbeaten in group play and set themselves up for a favorable matchup in the quarterfinals.

Argentina's men advance with first win

Argentina got the points it needed to clinch a quarterfinal berth as one of the two best third-place teams in group play, thanks to a 97-77 win over Japan.

Luis Scola, the 41-year-old player still going a few years after the end of his NBA career and 17 years after he won gold in the 2004 Olympics, had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Denver Nuggets point guard Facundo Campozzo also had a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists.

The host country finished 0-3.