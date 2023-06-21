Driver pronounced dead after crashing into tree outside Buellton

A driver is dead after crashing into a tree off Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton early Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials tweeted that the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Highway 246 in the "Flat."

Fire officials confirmed that there was a small engine fire, which was extinguished quickly once units arrived.

When searching inside the vehicle, officials found one occupant who was unresponsive and trapped.

Crews used an extended extraction method to pull the driver out.

At that point, they were able to confirm that the individual was dead.

The identity of the driver has not been released to the public.

No other injuries have been reported.

The crash lead to a one-lane closure on the highway that has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

