One dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Santa Maria

One man has died, another is in critical condition after a shooting broke out in Santa Maria over the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department were sent to the 500 block of W. Cook St.

The shooting took place during a large residential gathering, according to SMPD officials.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene, despite life-saving measures.

The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau and Crime Lab has taken over the investigation.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Whitney at (805)-928-3781.

