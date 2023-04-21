Watch Now
News

Actions

One fatality, two injuries after car crashed into a tree in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police
KSBY
Two men were stabbed in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday according to Santa Barbara City Police.
Santa Barbara police
Posted at 2:09 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 05:09:52-04

One person has died and two others have been injured following a car crash in Goleta last night.

The driver crashed into a tree at around 11p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Blvd.

Shortly after the car crashed, an explosion caused the car to catch fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire, CHP, and Sheriff Officers were at the scene.

There has been a hard road closure in place since 12 a.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg