One fatality, two injuries after car crashed into a tree in Santa Barbara

One person has died and two others have been injured following a car crash in Goleta last night.

The driver crashed into a tree at around 11p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Blvd.

Shortly after the car crashed, an explosion caused the car to catch fire.

#SantaBarbaraCountyFD: Single vehicle accident ,Cathedral Oaks Blvd. Car collided with tree & caught fire. 1 fatality, 1 self-extricated, 1 rescued by our firefighters. Male patients transported to SBCH. Road closure in both directions. Cause under investigation. #TrafficAlert — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) April 21, 2023

Santa Barbara County Fire, CHP, and Sheriff Officers were at the scene.

There has been a hard road closure in place since 12 a.m.

