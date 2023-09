A family's home has been damaged after a fire broke out just after 4:30 this morning.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria emergency crews responded to the call at the 4300 Blk. of Coachman Way.

The family of 6 that lived in the home was evacuated and is expected to be OK.

According to officials, the fire was knocked down at 4:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home itself sustained minor damage.

Officials have confirmed that the fire was caused by used and bundled "Finishing oil rags."