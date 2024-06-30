Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by car, suspect remains at large

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle last night in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Combined Communications Center received a 911 call regarding an injured pedestrian lying on the road, a little after 11:30 p.m.

Units responded to the 800 block of Cliff Dr. and found an adult male victim had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived.

As of now, the suspect involved in this hit-and-run has not been found.

This is an active investigation.

The victim's name will be withheld until his family is notified.