A pedestrian was killed tonight after being hit by a car along Highway 101, near Pismo Beach.

The incident occurred at 10:16 p.m.

Crews are still on the scene gathering information and cleaning up the site.

Officials have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was a female, and was not injured.

No word yet on when the Southbound off-ramp near Pismo will reopen.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when they are made available.