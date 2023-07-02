People out in Pismo Beach to beat the heat

Many people are looking for a way to beat the heat this holiday weekend. Some are looking at the cooler central cost as major heat advisories are in place across the state.

Taylor Reece who is visiting from Bakersfield with her family said, “Well, lots of beach time. Get that in. We're going to watch the fireworks show. it's must've hit about 110 degrees at home. And we're not staying around for that. So, Pismo’s where it at.”

With extreme travel delays expected during the holiday for people flying, central coast beaches could have a very busy weekend.