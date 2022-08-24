Watch Now
PG&E to host Wildfire Safety Webinar next week

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a Wildfire Safety Webinar next Tuesday. The company provides energy to all of San Luis Obispo County and much of Santa Barbara County.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 24, 2022
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a Wildfire Safety Webinar next Tuesday to discuss their wildfire safety efforts.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The webinar will discuss the new changes PG&E made in their wildfire prevention efforts. This includes increasing powerline protection, improving coordination for fast restoration times, and adding more customer resources to prepare for wildfire season and power outages, according to PG&E.

PG&E will also discuss the recent changes to the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) notifications. PSPS notifications are provided via call, text, and/or email when outages may occur. Due to requirements from the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said they are now required to send some PSPS notifications to customers regardless of the time of day.

Participants of the webinar are invited to ask questions and share feedback with the PG&E team.

Click here to join the webinar.

