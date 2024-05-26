Plane crashes into Orcutt field, pilot not injured

A small plane crashed into a field leading to the start of two small brush fires in Orcutt Saturday evening.

That's according to Santa Barbara County Fire Officials.

The incident happened at around 5:20 p.m. at the field near Marcum St. and Clark ave.

The pilot had removed himself from the aircraft when units arrived at the scene and possessed no injuries.

Firefighters remain on the scene to put out the small brush fires, roughly a half acre in size.

Currently, no homes or buildings are threatened.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates when they are made available.