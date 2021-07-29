Podcast: Carissa Moore shares deep thoughts about water ... and winning

The water has always been a part of American surfer Carissa Moore’s life. Her father was a competitive open-water swimmer and he taught his daughter how to swim and surf at a young age. “The water, the ocean, is life,” the Hawaiian tells In The Village host Elizabeth Beisel. “I really feel like it’s this beautiful thing that connects us all.”

Moore the first-ever female Olympic gold medalist in surfing also talks about the whirlwind 24 hours after winning her medal, the COVID-delayed anticipation leading up to the Games and the great support she got from others on Team USA.

