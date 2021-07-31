Podcast: Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young talk intensity, strategy of 3x3 basketball

The Podium

10...9...8...7...6...

The members of the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team know there is no time to waste in their 10-minute games, but the pressure of a ticking clock didn't impact their play en route to winning the first ever Olympic gold awarded in the event. Host Lauren Shehadi catches up with Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to chat about the intensity of the short games and how the athletes strategically take quick rests to recoup. The two gold medalists also talk about how the Tokyo weather affected their games and how it feels to be a part of a historic team.

Another athlete who understands the importance of staying on top of the clock is British boxer Pat McCormack. He explains his gold mouthpiece, what getting a knockout in Olympic boxing feels like and how three rounds of three minutes can seem like a lifetime when he's in the ring.

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Apple Podcasts or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/6d1df041-7877-49cb-8211-c092c76b6c59