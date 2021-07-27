Podcast: MyKayla Skinner shares how she hopes her path to the Olympics will inspire others

On Her Turf

Episode 3 of On Her Turf includes conversations with Olympians, an NBC analyst and a part-owner of the Chicago Red Stars.

Hosts M.J. Acosta-Ruiz and Lindsay Czarniack kick off the conversations with Abby Gustaitis, the co-captain of the U.S. women's rugby team. Gustaitis, who has been playing rugby for 10 years, tells the story of how she was first exposed to the sport while in college at the University of Maryland. She details how rugby has changed her life and shares some wisdom on what to do when plans for the future take unexpected turns.

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner qualified to the Tokyo Games as an individual specialist after falling just short of making the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team in 2016. Though she did not qualify to any event finals due to a rule that only allows two gymnast from each country to advance, she reflects positively on her Olympic experience. She explains her plans for the future which include finishing her final year at the University of Utah and possibly seeking a career in sports broadcasting.

Acosta-Ruiz and Czarniack wrap up the episode by speaking with analyst Monica McNutt and hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and recently became an investor in the Red Stars, about the importance of investing in women's sports.

