Podcast: Packing a suitcase for the pool with Katie Ledecky

The Podium

During an episode of The Village, Katie Ledecky recently had a conversation with Eizabeth Beisel that was so interesting it deserved to be shared on The Podium as well.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist lays out what's included in the breakfast of champions, shows Beisel the note that she created in her phone to keep track of the bus schedule and details what she packs when heading to the pool for a medal race (multiple outfits, back-up swim caps and a huge parka).

Ledecky closes the podcast by explaining the handshake she choreographed with 15-year-old swimmer Katie Grimes.

You can listen to the full episode on Amazon Music or below:

