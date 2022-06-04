Watch
Deputies investigate stabbing homicide in Oceano

SLO County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 04, 2022
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in Oceano.

Deputies say it happened on the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano Saturday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived they discovered a male subject had been stabbed. Medics responded but the victim later died at the scene.

Sheriff's detectives are now investigating.

Investigators say it's believed to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety risk at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

