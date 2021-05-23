Pony rides return at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Ponies are making a comeback at Waller Park in Santa Maria. The pony rides reopened Saturday after shutting down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to reopen comes after the former operator's daughter, Lisa Leonard, signed a contract with the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The pony rides have been a Leonard family operation for 20 years.

"There were repeat kids for a long time for years and it's so nice to see them ready to come back and a lot of new kids and new babies which we hope that they keep coming back," Shelbie Inboden, the co-owner, said.

The cost for a 10-minute pony ride is $6. It will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leonard says she plans to add weekdays to the schedule soon as well.