11-year-old fundraiser wins Woods’ Calendar Contest

Each year, the Woods Humane Society holds a contest to feature pet photos in its calendar from the 10 entrants who raise the most money.

Eleven-year-old Max Pflum earned a spot two years in a row, out-funding dozens of people.

“I feel bad for the animals,” Pflum said. "They don’t have a home and I feel like they should have help."

Since 2022, Pflum has raised funds for Woods Humane Society - over $2000 in the past two years.

During 2023 and 2024, he earned spots in their calendar for his pet cats, Olly and Belle.

“I got both my cats from Woods,” Pflum said. "I have had my cat Olly for about 3 years and I have had Belle for about 1 year.”

Woods Humane Society’s CEO Emily L’Heureux shared all the efforts those funds help support.

“With every dollar donated, that helped animals that needed to be adopted, spayed or neutered, [the] pet pantry, microchips, and vaccines," L’Heureux said.

She also said that Max is the only child they know who has helped raise money for their calendars.

“To our knowledge, he was the only youth and two years in a row he has successfully fundraised to get into the calendar,” L’Heureux said. "We just love him."

Max’s efforts also support Woods's larger mission of teaching younger generations about responsible pet ownership and the human-animal bond.

“To see that in action already with a kid like Max makes us at Woods feel great,” L’Heureux said.