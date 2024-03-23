'Absolutely incredible': Volunteers build wheelchair ramp for Paso Robles veteran

Devon Johnson and Holly Collins had a vision: The longtime friends and Atascadero High School graduates put their skill sets together — Johnson, a contractor, paired with Collins' administrative expertise to create a nonprofit called SLO Ponderosa, which helps veterans, seniors, and those with disabilities with everyday projects around the house.

"There's so many that are just in need of some help maintaining their homes [so] that they can age at home comfortably," Collins said.

"We've just been honored to help some of the vets out, just really get out there and get people mobile and in and out of their house," Johnson said.

SLO Ponderosa has helped more than 20 people with home improvement projects since it was formed last year.

On Friday, veteran Don Headly was on the receiving end with a wheelchair ramp leading up to the door of his Paso Robles home.

"I’m used to trying to help other people," Headley said, choking up. "So to be on the receiving end is kind of, it's very overwhelming."

SLO Ponderosa has partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Central Coast Veterans Helping Veterans to find people in need of assistance.

"They were asking if there was some way that we could deliver a wheelchair to Don Headley," said Michael Patrick with Central Coast Veterans Helping Veterans.

Patrick helped Headley get that wheelchair last year, but it sat in a shed until he had the means to use it.

"So obviously, he needed a wheelchair ramp," Patrick noted. "So we started that process."

And Friday that process came to fruition.

"To have these people donate their time and the money to do something like this and to make my life easier where I can just come out of my house, go down the ramp," Headley said. "It's another avenue of freedom that was just absolutely incredible."