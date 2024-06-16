Adventist Health Sierra Vista hosts baby shower for mother-to-be

Adventist Health Sierra Vista hosted a baby shower for a special mom-to-be on Saturday.

Shauna McKinney is 34 weeks pregnant and has been put on bed rest to ensure the safety of both her and the baby.

Since she can't leave the hospital, her doctor and nurses agreed to allow her family to have a baby shower in the hospital courtyard.

Family, friends, and some members of the church she attends all came out to see her and celebrate this chapter of her life.

"In the beginning it was scary, but the support from friends and church and family, and the nurses and the doctors, kind of put a lot of those fears to rest," said McKinney.

This will be her first time giving birth in a hospital. She is already a mother of twins, so this will be her third child.

We wish her and her family a safe and healthy future.

Adventist Health sponsored the event.