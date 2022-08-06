Arroyo Grande officers gift bicycle to working teen

A local police department gifted a teenager a bicycle after his was stolen recently.
Someone stole a bike from 15-year-old Ben.
He and his family filed a report with the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
When officers saw the report, they said they we're impressed that Ben was working a summer job and riding the bike to work.
To help Ben out, the department decided to buy him a new bike and a bike lock.
"They have actually had the funds and the ability to go and purchase a brand new bike for Ben and a brand new lock so now he's back on the road, thanks to [the Arroyo Grande Police Department," said Bruce Carson, Ben's stepfather.
Carson also posted a video on YouTube thanking the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
The video has more than 1,600 views already.