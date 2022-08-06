Watch Now
NewsPositively Central Coast

Actions

Arroyo Grande officers gift bicycle to working teen

police give bike.jpg
KSBY
The Arroyo Grande Police Department gave a new bicycle to 15-year-old Ben, whose bike was stolen at work recently.
police give bike.jpg
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 20:39:58-04

A local police department gifted a teenager a bicycle after his was stolen recently.

Someone stole a bike from 15-year-old Ben.

He and his family filed a report with the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

When officers saw the report, they said they we're impressed that Ben was working a summer job and riding the bike to work.

To help Ben out, the department decided to buy him a new bike and a bike lock.

"They have actually had the funds and the ability to go and purchase a brand new bike for Ben and a brand new lock so now he's back on the road, thanks to [the Arroyo Grande Police Department," said Bruce Carson, Ben's stepfather.

Carson also posted a video on YouTube thanking the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The video has more than 1,600 views already.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png