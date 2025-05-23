Atascadero's 100-year-old philanthropist receives national attention & donations

Four months after her story aired on KSBY, 100-year-old Rosemary Dexter has raised $80,000 for ALF Food Pantry.

"I can't tell you how happy I am for the response I've had," Dexter said.

Dexter's story gained national attention, ending up on various TV stations and even as a feature on People.com.

"I just couldn't believe it," Dexter said.

Dexter's daughter, Carol Parente, was just as surprised to see the story gain traction across the country.

"It was really crazy," Parente said. "It was in Florida, Washington, Kansas, Colorado. So we were hearing from family members and people who had seen it."

Parente believes at least a portion of the donations they've received have come from people outside the community.

"We had donations from the GoFundMe page from people I didn't know," Parente said.

With a pledge to match every donation she receives, Dexter only needs $10,000 more from the community to reach her $100,000 goal.

"I just am very, very grateful to this community for what they've contributed," Dexter said.

All donations to her fundraiser will go directly towards purchasing a new facility for the food pantry.

