California's Teacher of the Year is from the Central Coast

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School social studies teacher Gregory Wolf has won the 2024 California Teacher of the Year award.

The award is the highest state recognition a teacher can receive.

Wolf will serve as an ambassador for teaching and as a representative of the state for the calendar year.

“I’m overwhelmed and speechless,” Wolf said. “This is a wonderful validation of my efforts to put my students at the center of everything and allow them more ownership of their own learning.”

The teacher is described by his colleagues as the “undisputable heartbeat” of the SYVUHS social sciences department.

A teacher for 10 years, Wolf was named the 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year this past spring, qualifying him to be considered for the top state recognition.

“Greg is a phenomenal teacher and I honestly cannot think of a more deserving educator. He exemplifies what we want to see in education for the 21st Century. We were all rooting for him, and we are thrilled to see him awarded,” said Andrew Schwab, Superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

Earning the California Teacher of the Year award is rare.

In Santa Barbara County, past awardees are Eric Burrows of Santa Barbara Unified School District (2005); Chris Mullin of Santa Ynez Joint Union High School District (2003); and Carmen Candelaria from Santa Maria-Bonita School District (1993). In 1952, Geraldine Jones of the Hope School District was named National Teacher of the Year.