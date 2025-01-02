Community of Templeton donates more than $3700 to keep library out of 'the red'

Templeton community members donated $3,741 to help the library balance its finances by the end of 2024.

The two-year-old Templeton Library is privately funded - receiving no funding from San Luis Obispo County. It relies on internal programs and community donations for its regular operations.

After discussing this year's finances and realizing the library was in a $3600 budget deficit, Templeton Library President Melinda Reed reached out to the community on Facebook in pursuit of donations. In less than 24 hours, the community had surpassed the library's goal.

"Four hours after I posted it, we had $2,000. Our goal was $3,600 but I was happy with $2,000," Reed said," Reed said, "I went to the bonfire in Paso, and by the time I came back we were over the top."

The library's final funds raised came in at $3,741 - nearly $150 above their goal of $3,600.

The community's generosity moved Reed.

"Goosebumps, I just got goosebumps every time a donation would come in," Reed said.

Donor Ann Whitt said she chose to donate because she appreciates Templeton's very own library.

"I grew up here in Templeton and we never had a library. When my kids were little, there wasn't a library here either. So it's just super exciting to finally have one," Whitt said.

She added that it's gratifying to see each donation make an impact.

"It's such a small amount of money and just shows that when a lot of people come together, you can get a lot accomplished," Whitt said.

If you'd like to donate to the Templeton Library, you can Venmo them directly @TempletonLibrary.

