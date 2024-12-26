Family celebrates the holidays with inflatable kickball

The Beck family decided to step out of the house this Boxing Day and bring some inflatable costumes along.

Thursday morning, they headed to Cuesta Park in San Luis Obispo for a festive game of kickball while wearing their inflatables.

"[It's] a little bit crazy, a lot of chaos," explained Devon Beck.

The goal: to have some lighthearted, holiday fun.

"The family getting together for something that is ridiculous, it's kind of what we're used to doing" Beck said.

The Beck family is encouraging others across the Central Coast to try something different and enjoy the season with some playful activities.