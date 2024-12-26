Watch Now
NewsPositively Central Coast

Actions

Family celebrates the holidays with inflatable kickball

inflatable kickball
KSBY
San Luis Obispo family gathers to play kickball in inflatable costumes to celebrate the holidays.
inflatable kickball
Posted
and last updated

The Beck family decided to step out of the house this Boxing Day and bring some inflatable costumes along.

Thursday morning, they headed to Cuesta Park in San Luis Obispo for a festive game of kickball while wearing their inflatables.

"[It's] a little bit crazy, a lot of chaos," explained Devon Beck.

The goal: to have some lighthearted, holiday fun.

"The family getting together for something that is ridiculous, it's kind of what we're used to doing" Beck said.

The Beck family is encouraging others across the Central Coast to try something different and enjoy the season with some playful activities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg