Family from Afghanistan gifted car from local club

KSBY
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 24, 2023
One local family’s life got a whole lot easier Tuesday when they received a donated car from several San Luis Obispo-area organizations.

The family came to the Central Coast over a year ago as refugees from Afghanistan with help from SLO4Home.

“Thankful," they said. "We are very blessed to have such good people around us. It will help us a lot with getting groceries, getting to work, and also taking my daughter to school.”

The car is the 39th car donated and restored by the Morro Bay Lions Club's car donation program and given to area residents in need.

“I love it," said Bill Todd, Morro Bay Lions Club Car Donation Program Executive Director. "Especially getting everybody together and you can see that there is so many people involved in this. It is just awesome to see everybody come together for a community and to support a needy family in the community.”

The family was able to sign all the paperwork Tuesday and leave with their car.

