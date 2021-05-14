Watch
Five Cities high school seniors awarded thousands in college scholarships

Courtesy photo
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Teenagers of the Year
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 14, 2021
Some local high school seniors were recently awarded thousands in college scholarships.

The $14,000 Oceano/Five Cities Elks Awards for Teenagers of the Year went to Grace Lalanne and Meghan Reilly of Arroyo Grande High, Coleman Brown and Meia Schram of Nipomo High, Kristiana Aguilar and Jayza Calderon of Central Coast New Tech High, and Jonathan Bernal and Danielle Barba of Lopez High.

Three of the students also received $1,000 through other associations.

The seniors were all recognized at a dinner last week.

The Elks Lodge says it has provided more than $1.1 million in various donations in the Five Cities area over the last 47 years.

