Third graders at Santa Barbara's Franklin Elementary School took part in Scholastic's 13th Annual Pajama Drive to help kids in need.

The students are donating new, packaged sets of pajamas for infants and kids up to age 12.

To celebrate the pajama drive, students showed up to school on Wednesday, November 30 in pajamas with pillows and stuffed animals.

The desks were cleared in the classroom and students had a read-in with a virtual fireplace on the screen.