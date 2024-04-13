From the Heart Animal Sanctuary receives new structure as part of Eagle Scout project

Troop 60 Scout Garrett Haggmark designed and constructed a run-in animal shelter for From the Heart Animal Sanctuary's 20 goats.

Garrett built the structure for his Eagle project, earning himself the Eagle Scout Rank, something only five percent of Boy Scouts ever achieve.

Eagle Scout projects are meant for Boy Scouts to show their leadership ability while simultaneously helping their community. Garret led a crew of six other Scouts in the building of the structure.

"This structure is a significant undertaking that involves fundraising and the complexities of designing and building a structure that can withstand the elements of nature," said Joe Thomas, owner of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles. "I am so impressed with the results."