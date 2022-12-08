Watch Now
Jack's Helping Hand hosts annual Christmas party

Jack's Helping Hand Christmas party
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 07, 2022
A local organization hosted its annual Christmas party for children affected by cancer in a story that’s Positively Central Coast.

Wednesday night was Jack’s Helping Hand’s annual Children’s Oncology Christmas Party. It was held at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The holiday celebration was for kids fighting cancer and their siblings. More than 30 families attended the event.

The party included scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, music, food, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on a San Luis Obispo City Fire Department truck.

