Local business owner answers a call for help

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), has a new look in Paso Robles.

The long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of a repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.

Central Coast Moving Company had a chance to give back, and CEO Austin Yarborough rose to the challenge. Offering to bring his team and equipment to the shelter, Yarborough led the staff in moving all of the beds, dressers, desks, tables, and more.

With the help of Yarborough and his team of professional movers, ECHO was able to successfully transition to their new location and provide services to residents and guests that night without skipping a beat.

Because of this donation from Central Coast Moving Company, ECHO was able to transition the funds they would have spent on the move and put it towards resources and services such as meals, case management, shelter and more.