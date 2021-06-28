Local Marine veteran seeking additional recipients for troop care packs

San Luis Obispo resident and former Marine Si Tenenberg continues to send care packages to military members stationed around the world but needs your help to send even more.

Tenenberg receives emails from troops asking for specific products and goods to help them get by but says he's receiving fewer emails now.

If you have any friends or family that are stationed overseas, Si asks that you reach out and ask if they need anything. He says he'll do his best to get the troops what they need.

The Marine veteran says as long as there are troops overseas, he will continue to offer his services from afar.

Marine veteran has sent 22,000 care packages, pushes through struggles in pandemic

In all, he's sent more than 22,000 care packages since he started over 15 years ago. Quite a few of those were dropped off or paid for by KSBY viewers, even as recently as last month.

If you'd like to help out, check out Si's website or call (805) 542-9435.