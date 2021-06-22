Local restaurant owner opens on day off to support Arroyo Grande baseball team

Before they can head to their league's world series in San Diego, the Arroyo Grande Bulls baseball team is serving food and bussing tables to raise the funds they need to get there.

The team was at Me & Z's Monday where $20 tickets got donors a full meal of tacos.

The under 12 baseball team let donors know about their team, which has earned its place at the world series by winning numerous tournaments.

The restaurant's owner heard their story and wanted to get involved, saying she decided to open up to help the team get to the world series.

All proceeds from Monday’s sales are going to the team.

