Lompoc Unified employee named Latino Legacy Winner

Lompoc Unified School District’s deputy superintendent of human resources and education services has been named a Latino Legacy Winner for Education.

The district announced the recognized Monday, saying Valla was nominated “for her dedication and commitment to the community during the COVID pandemic. She worked tirelessly, nights, weekends, and holidays reaching out to staff and families about vaccination opportunities. She went so far as to drive some to their appointments. In addition, she was an advocate so all had access to food during the school closures. She communicated with families across Lompoc about the various distribution opportunities, in some cases delivering the food to families’ doorsteps.”

The recognition is given every year by the Santa Barbara Future Leaders of America to those making contributions to the Latino community.

“Ms. Valla works tirelessly to ensure our Latino community and Lompoc as a whole have what they need. She goes above and beyond to serve the youth of our community,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald in a press release.

Valla will be recognized June 3.

