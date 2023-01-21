Meathead Movers donates movers and storage to SLO flood victims

The Meathead Movers team has been working around the clock to help San Luis Obispo residents who need items moved after experiencing damage or displacement from previous storms and floods.

Their team reached out to all city governments throughout San Luis Obispo County to offer free support to neighborhoods that were hit the hardest. The city of San Luis Obispo pointed the team at Meathead Movers to Beebee St. in San Luis Obispo, which has many residents who are physically unable to move their heavy items to dumpsters and into storage. The Meathead Movers team is sending three movers and a truck to offer no-cost support to those residents Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Meathead Movers is also donating three months of free wine storage to any wineries in Paso that may need to move their wine to avoid damage.

The Meathead Movers team hopes this act of kindness can serve as a friendly reminder to other businesses with resources that storm damage recovery is not finished and that the Central Coast community needs to work together to help one other right now.