Morro Bay nonprofit sees demand for grocery deliveries grow following COVID-19 pandemic

During the pandemic, one local nonprofit began delivering healthy groceries to families in need along the northern San Luis Obispo County coast, but even as COVID-19 restrictions have waned, their demand has continued to grow.

Back when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, Bobby deLancelotti says he recognized just how many local kids and families were without access to basic necessities like fresh food or even a car.

That is why every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, volunteers with the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition stop by their food pantry in Morro Bay to fill their Bags of Love and deliver them throughout the neighborhoods.

“What they get will be two bags of nonperishables,” said Pamela Harris, Morro Bay pantry leader. “They will get a full bag of produce as well, mostly organic produce, and that is going to about 87 families I believe.”

Founder Bobby deLancelotti says when Bags of Love first started three years ago, their team of drivers delivered groceries to the doorsteps of roughly 40 families, but in the past year, that number has more than tripled.

“Parents with kids are dealing with high rents, inflated prices in our groceries, our gasoline, things like that,” deLancelotti told KSBY. “People are really struggling; and so, we give really good high-quality food. A beautiful thing about what we are trying to do is treat people with dignity. That is why we don’t have people drive up and pick up the food, we feel it is very important to take the food to them.”

“They are very appreciative. Everyone is really blown away by it. I don’t see people all that often — usually we just drop it off by the door — but when we do see them, everyone is really friendly, and it is just part of the great community we have here,” added volunteer delivery driver Dylan Rode.

While the team of 100-plus volunteers at the Kindness Coalition doesn’t always get to interact with the families they serve, Pamela Harris says she knows her work is making an impact.

“I love it too when we get a call from one of the families that don’t need us anymore, which means they are doing better. That brings us joy. It is wonderful,” Harris said.

DeLancelotti adds that their efforts could not be done alone.

“We have got 38 nonprofit partners, 40 for-profit partners, eight schools, and 12 churches that where we actively partner together in this thing called the Kindness Coalition. We want to spread kindness and love and joy throughout our community, bring hope into people’s hearts. Hopefully, that is what we are doing,” he said.

DeLancelotti says the coalition has a food pantry in Los Osos as well, where weekly Bags of Love are dropped off on the doorsteps of families there, too.

The Estero Bay Kindness Coalition also has a free clothing store in Morro Bay for kids in grades K through 12. They operate by appointment only. You can find more information about that resource, as well as their other programs, by clicking here: https://esterobaykindnesscoalition.org