Patients at San Luis Obispo dental office making thank you cards for firefighters

A little table with cards that will make a big impact — Tina Frey works at Pacific Pediatric Dentistry in San Luis Obispo and this week, she set up a thank you card-making station in the waiting room.

The cards will be delivered to firefighters battling the Lake Fire.

Frey says many of their patients have already made cards for the firefighters.

"We're going to get a cute basket going and it's just been going great," Frey said. "It's been great for the kids to do while they wait for their visit, and it's nice. We need to thank them. It's hard work. We all have lives and are busy, but it's important."

She says the card-making station will be up through the middle of August when she will drop off the cards as well as some snacks to the fire stations in the area.

Right now, the cards are only available to patients at the office.

