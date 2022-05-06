Righetti students collect more than 2k children's books as part of class competition

Some Righetti High School students recently collected thousands of books in an effort to promote literacy.

The Santa maria Joint Union High School District says the school’s ASTRA Club, which stands for ability, service, training, responsibility and achievement, collected more than 2,000 children’s books during its spring children’s book drive last month as part of a 4th period class competition.

The students plan to give the books to various schools and distribute them at other community events this year.

“Chairing the Spring Book Drive was an amazing experience,” said ASTRA member Calista Freeland in a press release. “Growing up, I received free books from Altrusa at various events. It was such a wonderful opportunity to give back to ASTRA and Altrusa in the same way they encouraged my love of reading.”

ASTRA Club Advisor Dayna DeBernardi-Watson said, “We appreciate the tremendous support we received from the Righetti staff and student body. We look forward to giving away all those wonderful books!’’

A pizza party was awarded to the class that collected the most books. The class that came in second received a donut party.