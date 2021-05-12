Salud Carbajal names 2021 Women of the Year award winners

Six women from the Central and South coasts have been named 2021 Women of the Year award winners by Congressman Salud Carbajal.

The women, Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos and Silvia Uribe of Goleta, were chosen for leaving a positive impact on their communities.

Each winner will receive a special congressional pin and Congressman Carbajal will enter a special written and individual tribute into the official Congressional Record, which his office says will preserve their stories and impact on the community.

An award ceremony will take place at a later date.

To read more about each woman, click here.

