San Luis Obispo car dealership gives away three cars

Three families received cars from McCarthy's Car dealership in San Luis Obispo today.

Mccarthy's has been giving away cars since 1997 through the county social services program.

Two Dodge caravans and a Buick sedan were given away.

"(It) primarily works for someone who needs a car,” Mike McCarthy, owner of McCarthy’s Car Dealership said. “Who a car is the missing link, and the car will help get them to their doctor appointments, their schools and provide that piece of their life that they need for transportation."

Auto Experts and The Tire Store in San Luis Obispo also helped inspect and equip the cars in the giveaway.

