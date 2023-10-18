Watch Now
NewsPositively Central Coast

Actions

Santa Barbara local receives surprise grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation

Photo Oct 18 2023, 7 36 31 AM.jpg
Challenged Athletes Foundation
Participants in the 17<sup>th</sup> Million Dollar Challenge bike ride stopped in Santa Barbara.
Photo Oct 18 2023, 7 36 31 AM.jpg
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 18:28:10-04

While cyclists from the Million Dollar Challenge were at their Santa Barbara stop, Team USA Paralympic Sailing Team member Ryan Porteous received a surprise grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The foundation is currently hosting its 17th Annual Million Dollar Challenge. This challenge is a 7-day, 620-mile bike ride along the California coastline from San Fransisco to San Diego.

The event started on October 14 and aims to raise more than $2 million to help athletes with physical challenges worldwide gain access to sports.

Porteous received $2,000.

Currently, the cyclists are riding 86 miles from Santa Barbara to Santa Monica.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg