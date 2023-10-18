Santa Barbara local receives surprise grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation

While cyclists from the Million Dollar Challenge were at their Santa Barbara stop, Team USA Paralympic Sailing Team member Ryan Porteous received a surprise grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The foundation is currently hosting its 17th Annual Million Dollar Challenge. This challenge is a 7-day, 620-mile bike ride along the California coastline from San Fransisco to San Diego.

The event started on October 14 and aims to raise more than $2 million to help athletes with physical challenges worldwide gain access to sports.

Porteous received $2,000.

Currently, the cyclists are riding 86 miles from Santa Barbara to Santa Monica.

