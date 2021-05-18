Santa Maria ag teacher awarded for being outstanding educator

A Santa Maria teacher is being recognized.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says Miguel Guerra, an ag teacher at Righetti High, was one of two educators in Santa Barbara County chosen to receive the 2021 Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Award.

The awards recognize outstanding career-technical educators in the county and are in memory of Marvin Melvin, a longtime Santa Barbara High School Industrial Arts teacher “known for his quick wit and bow tie, taught machine shop, metal and drafting classes.”

“Wow, big surprise and honor to be selected among all my CTE friends," Guerra said in a press release. “I truly enjoy working with so many young people, teaching them real-life skills that they will have the rest of their lives. Over the many years, I especially enjoy hearing students say that they stayed in school because of the Agriculture program.”

Righetti principal Karen Rotondi says Guerra, who teaches veterinary science, ornamental horticulture, agriculture advanced welding and agriculture mechanics, sets the “right” kind of example for Warriors.

He will be celebrated during a webinar later this month.

