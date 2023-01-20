Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club celebrates 1,000 book donations

After 20 years, the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club reached a book donation amount of 1,000 and decided a celebration was in order.

The Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club celebrated Thursday the efforts of two Rotarians who established the club’s book donation program. Club president Roberto Rodriguez and Orcutt Union School District supervisor Holly Edds commended Rotarians Betty Miller and Doug Palmer on this project.

Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary officials say they recognize the positive impact of investing in literacy in our community. Officials say it was fitting that the celebration was held at a local school site, Joe Nightingale Elementary School.

The meeting ended with a tour of the school library for some Rotarians while others participated in reading books to a second-grade class.

