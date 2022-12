San Luis Obispo students are giving back to the community this holiday season.

Students at Old Mission School donated knitted hats and other items to The Giving Tree in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Donated hats, scarves, mittens, and other items are mounted on the tree and are free to take for those in need of items.

The giving tree has been in downtown SLO for several years, in front of Yarns at the Adobe at 964 Chorro St.