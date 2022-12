4th grade students at Teach Elementary were hard at work creating a mini mall to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Last week, students decorated the school’s multi-purpose room and set up storefronts.

5th and 6th graders were the shoppers, buying gifts for their family members.

Students and families raised more than $2,000.

The proceeds came from students designing, creating, marketing, setting sale prices, and using multimedia to entice people as they shop around the mall.