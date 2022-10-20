Templeton High School students cut their long locks to support kids with cancer

Students at Templeton High School held their annual hair cut-a-thon to support children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other medical treatments.

All of the hair will go to the non-profit organization Children with Hair Loss so it can be made into wigs.

"I think it has a special place in my heart because I know what it's like to, you know, feel insecure or different than everyone else and especially to children it makes a really big difference," said Brynn Bijema, senior class president.

"My mom had cancer and she actually died of it when I was in seventh grade, and I decided to donate because, well, I started growing it out during quarantine because it's hard to get a hair cut and I finally decided I should donate to help people like my mom," said Brodie Rossel, sophomore.

Students had to cut a minimum of eight inches of hair in order to donate.